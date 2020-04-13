Yara: I'm in Love!

Lebanese singer Yara was hosted by actress and presenter Mayssa Maghrabi via Dubai Cruise talkshow on Dubai TV.

When asked about her current emotional state, Yara quoted her song Maghroum "I'm in love," which came as the best spontaneous proof of her love affair.

Yara added that she totally refuses to hold a wedding, if she gets married in the coming period, explaining that she does not like holding a wedding party, especially that she experienced singing at many such ceremonies.

She continued: "I feel that a wedding is not for me, but for the people who you invite, it makes them happy."

Yara went on to say: "I feel that everything has to be beautiful only for the guests, and I will slightly forget myself and there will be tension, because I see this at weddings and I lived through it with the sweet brides I sang for."

She continued: "I would love for it to be a small gathering of friends and close relatives; a small party is more likely to take place."