Yasmin Abdel Aziz Undergoes a Difficult Surgery.. and Husband Ahmed El-Awady States 'I'm Too Weak Without You'

Egyptian actress Yasmin Abdel Aziz has undergone a surgery, according to her husband, artist Ahmed El-Awady's post on Facebook.

Ahmed wrote that his wife Yasmin was at the surgery room, he also asked followers to pray for her.

However, Al-Watan local newspaper revealed, according to sources close to the couple, that the health condition of Yasmin Abdel Aziz is stable, and that "she is currently at the ICU in a major hospital, after she underwent a surgery that lasted for hours.

The sources added that before Yasmin entered the operation room, she urged those close to her not to disclose any details about the type of surgery in the current period.

But a friend close to Abdel Aziz wrote on Facebook that it was a difficult surgery.

In another lengthy post on Facebook, actor Ahmed El-Awady sent out a sentimental message to wife Yasmin Abdel Aziz telling her how much he loves her, and that he's feeling like the weakest person on earth because she's ill and not with him.

On the same hand, Yasmin's bestie, actress Mona Zaki posted Abdel Aziz's picture on Instagram Stories, and prayed for her to get well soon and to return to her home and kids.