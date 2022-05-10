Yasmin Sabri's Father Throws Shade at Haifa Wahbe?

Yasmine Sabry's father doctor Ashraf Sabry, denied the validity of the statement attributed to him about the news of his daughter’s divorce from her husband Ahmed Abu Hashima.

The statement which was claimed shared by Ashraf includes a severe insult to Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe, who was previously married to Abu Hashima, and Sabri confirmed that he did not make any statement about the divorce and indicated that he found out about it from social media.

Ashraf Sabry posted on his Facebook account a copy of the statement attributed to him, along with a screenshot of an email he sent to a website requesting that these statements be deleted.

"does he think she's Haifa? No, my daughter was well-raised" the statement read.

Ashraf took to his social media to exploit sites with fake news, Sabry said: Allow me to talk about fake sites that exploit people’s pain to achieve gains by fabricating lies, such as the 'Arabi Net' website''

He continued: 'It faked a statement claiming i commented on my daughter's divorce. and I sent an email to the website denying the news, I asked them to delete the article, or I will be forced to take legal action.''

He added in the comments: I reject any comment on this topic, and there is no point in lying, either.

The head of the Union of Arab Producers, Ibrahim Abu Zekry, had previously called on social media pioneers to stop talking about what Sabry obtained after her separation from billionaire Ahmed Abu Hashima, stressing that the Egyptian star gave up all her legal rights for divorce.