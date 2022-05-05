Yasmine Sabri and Ahmed Abo Hashima Officially Split

A source close to businessman Ahmed Abu Hashima confirmed his separation from his wife, artist Yasmine Sabry, recently.

The source stated the the duo's separation had nothing to do with acting, and that the couple broke up not too long ago, in addition to both individuals deleting their pictures together on their social media accounts.

Yasmine Sabry, confirmed the news of the separation claiming that she has all respect for him. In turn, businessman Ahmed published a comment via (Story) on his official account on Instagram, with indirect words on the recent divorce.

Ahmed wrote, “I never lose, either I win or I learn,” a quote from Nelson Mandela.

It is reported that Yasmine had married the businessman in April of 2020, and their marriage lasted two years, and during this period she presented one project, which is the series (Second Chance), which was shown in Ramadan 2020.