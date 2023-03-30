Yasmine Sabri looks sexy on the cover of Vogue

ALBAWABA - Yasmine Sabri wowed the cover of Vogue magazine with not 1, but 3 sexy looks.

The Egyptian actress managed to be on the cover of Vogue Arabia, with the issue titled:" The Force of Nature, The magnetic power of Yasmine Sabri."

The issue will be released next April.

On the cover, Sabri donned a dress with the colors red and black, one of the covers Sabri appeared wearing a tight red dress with a wide ruffled collar designed by Rami Qadi.





In the interview for Vogue Arabia, which will also be issued in April, the actress opens up about her career, family, and the development of her personality.

The star confirmed to the magazine that she believes she was born to be in front of the camera.

She revealed "My grandmother raised me well, and her method of upbringing turned me into a disciplined teenager who did not make many mistakes. I am a woman who was born to be in front of the camera and to be in the spotlight."

One of the other looks that Sabri wore was a long tight black dress, designed by Dolce & Gabanna.

She accessorized the look with a large necklace from Cartier .In the picture, she appeared with a white horse behind her.