Yasmine Sabri, Raya Abi Rached and Dorra Zarrouk STUN in Venice Film Festival 2021 (Pictures)

Ala' Mashharawi

Published September 2nd, 2021 - 06:39 GMT
Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri has attended the opening ceremony of the 78th edition of Venice Film Festival, which started yesterday on September 1sth.

The Egyptian beauty sported a red spaghetti-straps gown by Roberto Cavalli and selected outstanding jewelry by Cartier.
Yasmine Sabri Venice Film Festival 2021
Yasmine Sabri was not the only Arab celebrity who dazzled at the festival. Lebanese presenter Raya Abi Rached was also present.

The Scoop With Raya host tried out a look that was a bit different from her usual style.

The Lebanese presenter sported a shimmering hood soiree dress by Rami Al Ali Couture.

Abi Rached wrote of the look: 'And just like that...another film festival :) I tried something a bit different for the 78th Venice International Film Festival Opening Ceremony. Do you like it? Red Carpet photos coming up'.

Raya strutted on the red carpet sporting Bulgari jewelry and a gold purse.

Raya Abi Rached Venice Film Festival 2021

In addition to Yasmine and Raya, another Arab a-lister was also present in Italy, Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk, but this time to attend Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria Fashion Show in Arsenale di Venezia.

On this high-profile fashion show, Dorra wore a black and white monochrome dress and carried a white purse.

Dorra Zarrouk Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria Fashion Show

The Tunisian beauty revealed that 'style, makeup & hair' was done by her.

She also added in the caption: 'Art is everywhere. @dolcegabbana celebration at #piazzettasanmarco #dglovesvenice #altamoda with @hanysaad.hs.'

For the second look, Zarrouk sported baby pink and blue dress and revealed that a Dolce & Gabbana consultant was behind it.

Dorra Zarrouk Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria Fashion Show

Dorra captioned the pictures: 'Venice was filled with many magical moments with magical spirit. The main one was attending the best show of the year! @dolcegabbana #dgaltamoda.'

Dorra Zarrouk's husband, Hany Saad, accompanied her in the Italian trip, as the couple's romance melted hearts on social media.

Dorra Zarrouk husband hany saad Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria Fashion Show

Tags:Venice Film Festival 2021Venice Film FestivalRaya Abi RachedDorra ZarroukYasmine SabriItaly

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

