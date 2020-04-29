  1. Home
  3. Yasmine Sabri Reportedly Received TWO MILLION DOLLARS for Appearing With Ramez Galal!

Published April 29th, 2020 - 11:33 GMT
Kuwaiti anchor May Al-Aidan has sparked widespread controversy by revealing the remuneration of Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri, during her participation in the prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi, hosted by Ramez Galal.

May tweeted: "Yasmine Sabri received two million dollars in order for her dignity to be insulted by Ramez.. It looks like Abo Hashima was not enough for her."

Elfann.com has learned that the amount released by Mai Al-Aidan is just a rumor, and Yasmine did not receive two million dollars. This is actually the amount Ramez Galal receives for hosting all episodes of the program.

Video: Yasmine Sabri Begs Ramez Galal to Use the Toilet and Hysterically Screams During Ramez Majnoon Rasmi

