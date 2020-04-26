Video: Yasmine Sabri Begs Ramez Galal to Use the Toilet and Hysterically Screams During Ramez Majnoon Rasmi

Officially crazy Ramez Galal hosted Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri in the 3rd episode of his prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi "Ramez Officially Crazy".

Ramez welcomed Yasmine after surprising her by coming out of a frame, saying: "You are now in my kingdom, you will abide to my rules. Do not affect me with your beauty so that I can do my job."

The episode which was aired less than an hour ago went viral on social media, as Yasmine Sabri's name is trending, and commentators stressed on her beauty, and despite what she went through, she was still beautiful in the eyes of viewers.

While Yasmine was being tortured by back-to-back pranks, she sought help from her now-husband Egyptian businessman Ahmed Abo Hashima, who was her fiancé during filming the episode.

She also asked Ramez multiple times to use the bathroom but he kept on refusing her request, instead he electricuted her.

At the end of the episode, Sabri rolled over the stairs in a funny way after pumping water and the soap.