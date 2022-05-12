  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Yasmine Sabry First Appearance Amid Divorce From Ahmed Abu Hashima

Yasmine Sabry First Appearance Amid Divorce From Ahmed Abu Hashima

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published May 12th, 2022 - 06:39 GMT
Sabry shared with her fans a series of photos
Sabry shared with her fans a series of photos
Highlights
Sabry had made a fortune ?

Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabry shared with her fans a series of photos on Instagram.

Also ReadYasmine Sabri and Ahmed Abo Hashima Officially SplitYasmine Sabri and Ahmed Abo Hashima Officially Split

The post comes shortly after the actress filed for divorce from her businessman husband Ahmed Abu Hashima.

Sabri looks gorgeous in a long blue off-shoulder dress, and accessorised with a ribbon on her head heavy makeup and simple jewelery, and gathered her hair in a simple bun.   

''Good morning from our beautiful world.'' The star wrote, alongside a yellow heart emoji.

Meanwhile, shortly after Sabry and Abu Hashima's divorce, word spread around that Sabry had made a fortune reaching up to 15 million pounds,  due to the divorce.

Yasmine Sabry broke her silence to deny all the rumors, stressing that she married Ahmed Abu Hashima without a dowry, confirming that Abu Hashima was indeed a very generous husband and during the marriage he surprised her with gifts very often, and admitted what was said about the 15 million pounds is incorrect.

 

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...