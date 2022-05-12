Yasmine Sabry First Appearance Amid Divorce From Ahmed Abu Hashima

Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabry shared with her fans a series of photos on Instagram.

The post comes shortly after the actress filed for divorce from her businessman husband Ahmed Abu Hashima.

Sabri looks gorgeous in a long blue off-shoulder dress, and accessorised with a ribbon on her head heavy makeup and simple jewelery, and gathered her hair in a simple bun.

''Good morning from our beautiful world.'' The star wrote, alongside a yellow heart emoji.

Meanwhile, shortly after Sabry and Abu Hashima's divorce, word spread around that Sabry had made a fortune reaching up to 15 million pounds, due to the divorce.

Yasmine Sabry broke her silence to deny all the rumors, stressing that she married Ahmed Abu Hashima without a dowry, confirming that Abu Hashima was indeed a very generous husband and during the marriage he surprised her with gifts very often, and admitted what was said about the 15 million pounds is incorrect.