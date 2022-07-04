Yazmin Oukhellou Survives A Deadly Car Crash That Killed Her Boyfriend

  1. Home
Yazmin Oukhellou's on-off partner Jake McLean has tragically died in a car accident

(TOWIE) The Only Way Is Essex’s Yazmin Oukhellou seriously hurt & boyfriend Jake McLean killed after car plunged off cliff in Turkey.

Jake McLean, 33, was driving the car when it tragically veered off a cliff in Turkey, and in the passenger seat was TV personality Yazmin Oukhellou, 28,

Emergency staff rushed to helped the duo at the scene, but were unable to revive McLean, and it is confirmed that Yazmin is currently in the hospital suffering serious injuries. 

A source revealed: 'Apparently Jake was driving when he lost control of the car and it went off a cliff.'

The Sun report that Jake was in Turkey for a business deal, and Yazmin had joined him in the tourist resort of Bodrum in recent days.

 

Yazmin, moved to Dubai last year to be with Jake after leaving ITV show TOWIE.

And Oukhellou's mother has flown out to Turkey to be with her  daughter in the hospital.

TOWIE cast have send their good wishes to the 28 year-old, hoping for her safe recovery.

 

 


