Yohan, Star of  K-Pop Band TST, Dies Aged 28

Global media reported that K-pop star Yohan, a member of TST, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the age of 28, in mysterious circumstances.

News of Yohan's death was not announced until the next day's evening, as it was reported that he died in Severance Hospital, in Sinchon, and transferred to his last resting place on June 18, 2020.

After announcing Yohan's death, social media was filled with expressions of lamentation and grief, while many of his fans expressed their shock over his death.

Yohan - whose real name is Kim Jeong Hwan - made his debut in 2015 with NOM band, after the team disintegrated; He joined TST band in 2017.