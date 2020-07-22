'You Honor Him for Pornography?' Arabs Slam Dubai for Honoring Italian Actor Michele Morrone for His Movie DNI 365

Italian actor Michele Morrone, who has gained public fame from his movie DNI 365, has been hosted in Dubai in past few hours, but his visit has been criticized because of his recent audacious film.

Michele became famous in the Arab world through his latest movie DNI 365, which was described as pure porn after being broadcast on Netflix.

The romance-drama movie tells the story of a young woman who falls in a loveless relationship, as she is captured by a dominant Sicilian man who jails her and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him while struggling with her sexual desires.

The movie received great attention and generated controversy among the audience due to the pornographic scenes that the movie mainly relied on without it containing any striking story.

Some viewers described the movie as a failed attempt to copy the hit movie "Fifty Shades of Gray."

The Arab public circulated pictures of Michele Morrone's visit to Dubai to be honored for the movie. This angered the audience, who wondered about the reason of this honor, as they described the movie as anything but art.

Some commented: "When will the role of porn star Mia Khalifa be honored?"

Michele Morrone was married to Ruba Saadeh, who holds Lebanese citizenship, in 2014, and they have two children: Marcus, who was born in the same year, and Brando, who was born in 2017. However, the couple separated in 2018, which had a huge impact on Morrone and pushed him to live in a small village away from people for a while before returning to the limelight in his latest movie.