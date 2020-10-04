You Made Us Cry! Bay Yanlış Last Scene Was the Perfect Closure .. & Can Yaman and Özge Gürel Send Out a Message To the Cast

Fox has broadcast the last episode of Turkish series Bay Yanlış (Mr. Wrong) yesterday.

The show ended at episode 14 after it was announced that it will have 29 episodes, but due to low viewership in Turkey the production company had decided to suspend it.

Mr. Wrong had the perfect ending; which saw Özgür Atasoy (played by Can Yaman) confessing his love to Ezgi İnal (played by actress Özge Gürel) since the day they met in the taxi cab.

Later, Özgür asked Ezgi to marry him in a very romantic scene awaited by viewers, and she said "Yes, a 1000 times," then they decided to get married in Italy and spend their honeymoon there.

After the last episode, Özge Gürel sent out a message to the crew of Bay Yanlış.

She posted a picture along with her co-star Can Yaman, and captioned it: "Last time tonight @bayyanlisfox. For this journey that will always be remembered beautifully."

Özge added: "Thank you very much to everyone who contributed and made the road beautiful."

Can Yaman also said goodbye to the cast by posting a group picture and captioning it: "Bay Bay."