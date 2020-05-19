How Dare You Misspell My Name..?! Watch What Dalia Mubarak Did to Cyrine Abdelnour On Air

Lebanese singer and actress Cyrine Abdelnour faced an embarrassing situation on air, while presenting her Ramadan show Sahraneen Ma'akom Bel Bait "Staying Late With You At Home" co-hosting with Egyptian artist Ahmed Fahmy.

During a video call with Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak, Cyrine misspelled her name and said "Diala" instead of "Dalia."

It looks like what Cyrine did was unforgivable by Diala who refused to skip it, so in return, when she responded to Cyrine's greetings, she intentionally misspelled her name and said "Nisreen" instead of "Cyrine."

Abdelnour couldn't hide her resentment of what Mubarak did, and when second host Ahmed Fahmy asked Dalia who would she turn the table on during the episode, Cyrine answered "it looks like that would be me."

Dalia laughed and told Cyrine that they both have Pisces as an astrological sign, then Abdelnour told her: "I'm really sorry I misspelled your name, but I have great love for you," then Mubarak responded: "I was joking I was messing with you."