'Praise Saudi Arabia, I'll Attend Your Party!' Saudi Fashionista Model Roz Celebrates Paris Hilton's Birthday

Published February 24th, 2020 - 06:36 GMT
Is Model Roz the new Hilton sister?

Saudi fashionista Model Roz celebrated heiress Paris Hilton's 39th birthday party in Beverly Hills last weekend.

Roz shared several stories with her 11.5 million followers on Instagram of the birthday celebrations, as she posed with the heiress while holding a balloon unicorn.

The Saudi model looked very much like Hilton, with her platinum locks and barbie style and attitude.

This comes after Paris Hilton's most recent visit to the kingdom, as she praised the country saying:

"It was my first time there, and everybody was so sweet and welcoming. I had a wonderful time," Paris said. "I thought it was beautiful and very lovely people."

Bring on the Shisha! Paris Hilton Talks About Her Visit to Saudi Arabia

