You Won't Believe Caglar Ertugrul's Shocking Decision

Written by Lara Elayan

Yesterday, famous Turkish actor Caglar Ertugrul has reportedly quit the cast of Turkish drama series 'Teşkilat' (The Shadow Team).

It has been claimed that Caglar Ertugrul, has officially quit the show, and will not be returning for a new season, however the reason behind his retirement from the show is not confirmed yet.

Caglar Ertugrul took to his Instagram account earlier today to share behind the scene snaps from the set of 'Teşkilat' and attached in the caption, a thank you note for his co-workers and audience.

In the post, Caglar Ertugrul wrote: 'in the last 67 weeks, we have collected unforgettable memories, we have created a marvelous job, with hundreds of workers,''

He added: ''Even in the most difficult conditions, we have found morale from thousands of supporters. Endless thanks! And no doubt, 'Teşkilat' will continue to be extremely exciting in the new season.''

On another story, Ertugrul has recently launched a campaign to raise awareness against child abuse, and Ertugrul's colleagues showed their support, among them were Turkish star Deniz Baysal, and his co-stars from Turkish drama series Teşkilat.