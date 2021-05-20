Younes Bendjima Launches Charity T-Shirts to Raise Funds For Palestine

French-Algerian model and boxer Younes Bendjima has launched a charity T-shirt through his Paris-based design agency, Studio Fy7, to raise funds for the Palestinian families affected by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

All the profits from the T-shirt will be donated to Lifeblood Foundation and Middle East Children’s Alliance, two organizations working to deliver medical aid, supplies and food to children and families in conflict zones.

The limited-edition $45 garment comes in black and white colorways and bears the word Palestine in red, green and white – the colors of the Palestinian flag.

The design was created in partnership with A$AP Rocky’s creative agency AWGE’s creative director Kamil Abbas, who previously teamed up with Bendjima on Yemen-branded T-shirts to aid Yemeni charities last June.

“After raising $80,000 for Yemen, let’s try to raise even more for Palestine - they need us more than ever,” Studio Fy7 posted on Instagram. “100% of the profits from this t-shirt will go to Lifeblood Foundation and Middle East Children’s Alliance. They deliver not only aid and resources to kids in need but also help with food, medical bags for hospitals and all the supplies needed by homeless families whose homes have been destroyed.”

Bendjima, who is 28 and was born in Algeria, is among the celebrities who have taken to social media to express their solidarity with the Palestinian families being bombarded by Israeli airstrikes and facing forced evictions in the Jerusalam neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.