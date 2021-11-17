Young Dolph Gets Shot And Killed in Memphis

Law enforcement sources confirmed that rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis on Wednesday.

The shooting took place at Makeda's Butter Cookies, and the owner Maurice Hill told FOX13 that Dolph, who was 36 years old when he passed had walked into the store to buy cookies

Shortly after, someone drove by the shop and shot and killed the rapper around 1 p.m on Wednesday.

A video shared on social media showing the crime scene went viral, a voice can also be heard in the background saying: “Bro they killed Young Dolph. Bruh they done killed Young Dolph. What the f**k?”'

FOX13 reporter Jeremy Pierre shared additional photos of the chaotic scene and was able to later confirm Young Dolph’s identity as well. “On the scene of a shooting on Airways,” he tweeted. “I’m hearing Memphis rapper may be a victim in the shooting. “Shooting happened at Makeda’s Cookies.”

Officers were seen in bulletproof vests taping the area around the store off, and reporters on the scene claim people have been turning up and lying on the ground in tears.

Young Dolph has been targeted by gun violence numerous times in the past. In 2017, he was shot and left in a critical but stable condition after an argument in Hollywood.

That same year, over 100 shots were fired at Young Dolph‘s SUV in Charlotte, North Carolina where he was due to perform during the CIAA sports tournament.