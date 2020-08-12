On Your Back, Bae! Amr Diab Carrying Girlfriend Dina El-Sherbiny Goes Viral (Video) 

Social media users circulated video of Egyptian singer Amr Diab caused a sensation, as he was carrying his girlfriend Egyptian actress Dina El-Sherbiny while they were vacationing on the beach.

The footage showed Amr and Dina surrounded by photographers and music playing in the background, indicating that they are working on some sort of a new project together.

Few hours earlier, Diab posted a group photo of his friends from their vacation, and El-Sherbiny was there.

His caption of the new song to be released Amaken El-Sahar has reinforced that he and Dina are working on something together.

A source close to Foochia.com revealed that Dina El-Sherbiny will participate in Diab's latest release as a model.