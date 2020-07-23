Your Dog Bit My Dog! Tamer Hosny's Wife Mocked for Suing Her Neighbor's Puppy

A case of controversy and mockery was raised after Bassma Boussel, wife of Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny; filed a complaint against her neighbor, who is an executive director at the American University, due to the fact that his dog has bitten her dog.

The complaint was filed by Bassma in the administrator of the second Zayed Police Department, where the Public Prosecution in Egypt is now investigating the assault of the neighbor's dog, which caused injury to her puppy.

Followers on social media mocked the incident with Tamer Hosni's wife escalating the matter judicially.

Journalist Khaled Al-Sawaf ridiculed Bassma by writing: "His dog bit your dog, let your dog bite his dog and it's over. It's not worth it to go to the police and cause problems."

Another follower commented on that saying: "I'm following you to know news of Egypt, not to bring me news about Tamer Hosny's dogs."