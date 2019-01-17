Your January Playlist: Live Concerts in Dubai

Around the world with pop, rock, soul and EDM (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

From Pakistani rock stars to a chart-topping British acoustic crooner, local talent and regional heavyweights – January is all about discovering the global music scene. Sample world hits and artistic traditions, create new playlists in languages from far and wide, and see the multicultural beauty of Dubai take centrestage. For those on board, here are all the live concerts in town this January:

Junoon

Junoon rose to fame in the early 1990s. While they already attracted a cult following in Pakistan by 1993, their 1996 album Inquilaab elevated their status to superstars. Junoon not only became the most successful band in Pakistan but also in South Asia. Q Magazine described them as “the biggest band in the world,” while the New York Times labelled them the “U2 of Pakistan.”

Junoon approached music with eccentric experimentation, disregarding the boundaries of genre, source and time. They mixed traditional folk music and Sufi poetry with rock guitars, blues-inspired vocals and tablas. The band produced generation-defining hits, anthems of freedom and patriotism, passion and perseverance. In 2005, the band broke up, with small reunion concerts sprinkled in between, but now they have embarked on an exciting world tour. They’re stopping by Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on Friday, 18 January for a concert that’s sure to rock the city.

When: 18 January

Where: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

More info

George Ezra

George Ezra has the kind of voice you recognise instantly. His deep bass-baritone – years ahead of his age – has a molten quality reminiscent of Rick Astley and King Krule. The singer/songwriter found himself a promising platform at Glastonbury Festival in 2013, playing the BBC Ending Stage. Soon after, he released his debut EP Did You Hear The Rain?, which featured his first megahit ‘Budapest’.

George Ezra has steadily cultivated a following, making calculated decisions that include opening for Sam Smith’s tour, releasing a music video starring Sir Ian McKellen and even starting his own podcast, George Ezra and Friends. His latest single, ‘Shotgun’, has put him on the global chart-toppers list, taking the number one spot on radio stations in Australia, Belgium, Czech Republic, Ireland, Netherlands and Scotland. He’s performing his first concert in the Middle East this January in Dubai, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

When: 22 January

Where: Dubai World Trade Center

More info

Sun Records, an ode to rock

The QE2 is hosting a live show dedicated to Sun Records, the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll. All-time classics by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and the pioneers of genre will be brought back to life by a talented cast of UK-based performers. Recreating the look, feel and sound Sun Studios, this show is the most authentic celebration of rock in town.

Sun Records was the brainchild of music producer Sam Phillips. The early days of his studio brought R&B and soul to mainstream audiences. In 1954, a 19-year-old former truck driver named Elvis Presley began producing music in his studio, where Phillips combined the young talent with the expertise of musicians such as Scotty Moore, Bill Black and DJ Fontana. Their diverse country and R&B sounds blended, resulting in a sound that irreversibly changed the landscape of music as we know it today.

When: 23-25 January

Where: The Queen Elizabeth 2

More info

Sessions at Global Village

Global Village, the region’s largest multicultural festival park, sees Syrian and Egyptian artists take to the spotlight this January.

First up, on 18 January are Syrian heavyweights Hussain Al Deek and Wafiq Habib. Hussain Al Deek is one of the most popular Syrian musicians in the Arab world. Born to an artistic family, his affinity for music began at a young age, maturing into a style that incorporates folk traditions. Co-performer Wafiq Habib is an up-and-comer behind songs like ‘Tahdid’, ‘Cash’ and ‘Dahab’.

Next up on 25 January are Egypt’s Saad El Soghayar and Amina. Singer/actor Saad El Soghayar is a must-have on wedding mixtapes with widely successful songs like ‘Esha…Fouq’. His popularity rose further with his performance in the comedy film, ‘Lakhmet Ras’. Meanwhile, the award-winning Amina has enjoyed the spotlight from a young age. She attended the Egyptian Arts Academy, where she participated in a series of plays. Her dreams to become an actress however took a slight detour when her friend discovered she had a captivating voice reminiscent of Algerian icon, Amina.

When: 18 & 25 January

Where: Global Village

Local limelight at The Fridge

The Fridge is Dubai’s hotspot for live music gigs on the daily. Located in Alserkal Avenue, this performance space hosts artists from around the world for intimate shows in its converted warehouse setting. The sounds and sessions are experimental by nature, introducing Dubai’s audiences to new talent and developing the local music scene.

The Fridge is returning with its seasonal Concert Series, and two of the shows take place this month. On 21 January, Thanae Pachiyannaki will take the stage, supported by high school rock band, Zero Day. Pachiyannaki is part of Muscat’s most sought-after homegrown bands, Pulse and Soul. Her melodies build on the foundations of soul and R&B, creating innovative rhythms that only Thanae can claim.

On 28th January, John Yani will take over the venue with support from pop-acoustic singer Ibby VK. Yani’s music is a wild and immersive journey through diverse landscapes. He marries Eastern sounds with Western sensibilities, blending pop and folk for sonically complex results.

When: 21 & 28 January

Where: The Fridge, Alserkal Avenue

Beats by Marco Carola

Marco Carola has been an all business, all music kind of guy since he blasted to the top of Italy’s music scene in the early 90s. He was a front-seat driver in developing the country’s techno music scene and went on to spread its popularity around the world. In fact, during his career spanning two decades, the artist has established a well-respected name for himself as the global ambassador of techno. He’s a celebrated producer, a strong label head and seasoned innovator who has five critically-acclaimed albums in his arsenal.

Marco Carola’s music is sleek, experimental and future-forward, paving the path for techno lovers for generations to come. His 2011 album Play It Loud displays the breadth and creativity of this talented artist, which you can experience first hand at BASE Dubai on 24 January.

When: 24 January

Where: BASE Dubai, Dubai Design District

More info