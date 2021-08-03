Zac Efron and Jessica Alba Film Their Latest Project in Dubai

Zac Efron is working on a new film with Jessica Alba.

The first news relating to this project dates back to the beginning of the year, when the former High School Musical was spotted in the United Arab Emirates.

And now Jessica Alba and Zac Efron shared a glimpse of their collaboration on their Instagram pages.

In the video, we see a small percentage of the action that will probably characterize the story.

The duo mentioned in the video captions that the show was taken in Dubai.

Efron and Alba shared a snap from a filming set in Dubai where they are seen sitting in a black 4x4 car.

“She drives, I pick the playlist,” Efron captioned his Instagram post, followed by the hashtag #comingsoon.

Meanwhile, Alba added in hers: “I drive him around, he drives me crazy…”

The title of this feature film has not yet been disclosed. Despite this, the actor started advertising it a few days ago with some photos on his Instagram profile, until he even released what looks like a full-fledged teaser trailer a few days ago.

Efron has now revealed that the unnamed film is directed by Australian auteur Craig Gillespie.