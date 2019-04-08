Zac Efron Flaunts His Six-Pack Abs

Zac Efron first received instruction at Hollywood gym Vitru by trainer Johnny Fontana. (Source: Zac Efron - Youtube)

The Beach Bum star Zac Efron flaunted his impressively defined six-pack abs during his vlog Gym Time with 'good friend' Nina Dobrev.

The 31-year-old SAG Award nominee's 10-minute video featuring 'booty popping workouts' has amassed 2.9M views on YouTube since being uploaded Thursday.

The High School Musical alum and the Bulgarian-born, Toronto-raised 30-year-old first received instruction at Hollywood gym Vitru by trainer Johnny Fontana.

Zac and the Fam actress were specifically aiming for 'Brad Pitt in Fight Club muscles' which Efron easily achieved in '15 reps.'

'That wasn't there before!' marveled Nina (born Nikolina Dobreva).

The acting pair - who've never worked together - demonstrated plank slides, kettlebell halos, side bends, and more.

It was only the Rewrite the Stars singer's second-ever YouTube video and he plans on posting weekly vlogs for Gym Time as well as his travel show, Off the Grid.

My whole life I've been training,' Zac - who bleached his hair in February - said.

'One of the best things I think you can do is take a step back and learn from people who do it better than you and do it differently than you.'

The invigorating clip ended with Dobrev answering rapid fire questions by Efron while inside a cryotherapy machine for three minutes.

The Greatest Showman star will next play serial killer Ted Bundy in Joe Berlinger's biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile - which starts streaming May 3 on Netflix.

The 'charismatic' rapist, kidnapper, and necrophile - who was executed by electric chair in 1989 - confessed to murdering 30 women between 1974-1978.

The Vampire Diaries alum portrays newly-engaged Metropolitan Museum of Art event planner Clem in Corinne Kingsbury's 13-episode sitcom Fam, which concludes Thursday on CBS.

On the personal front, E! News reported in February that the Drake video vixen was secretly dating Wharton School of Business grad, Grant Mellon.