Is Zac Efron in a Relationship With Vanessa Valladares?

Zac Efron's rumored new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares has "calmed him down a lot".

The 32-year-old actor is rumored to be dating Vanessa after they met in Australia in June, and sources have now said the beauty has encouraged Zac to leave his partying ways behind, as he's become much calmer since striking up a romance with Vanessa.

An insider said: "Zac and Vanessa are really good for each other. She has calmed him down a lot, and he's not partying too much."

Instead of partying, the couple much prefer to spend their time exploring nature.

The source added to Us Weekly magazine: "Vanessa loves to be active. She and Zac have that in common."



Zac infamously had a wild streak after finding fame in the Disney Channel franchise 'High School Musical', but after seeking treatment for issues with alcohol and cocaine in early 2013, he has been sober ever since.

Speaking in 2014, he said: "I just started going [to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings]. And I think it's changed my life. I'm much more comfortable in my own skin. Things are so much easier now. It's a never-ending struggle."

Meanwhile, the 'Baywatch' star was recently said to be "having fun" Down Under with his new beau, after they met when she was working at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

A source said: "Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together.

"You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house."

Speculation about Zac's love life comes shortly after it was suggested that he wants to move to Australia.

The 'Greatest Showman' star is apparently keen to sell his Los Angeles property and relocate permanently to the Byron Bay area.

Zac is said to be keen to get out of the bright lights and fancies a long-term change of scenery.

The Hollywood star isn't worried about having to attend meetings in the US and instead plans to do it on Zoom or FaceTime.