Zayn and Selena collaboration coming soon?

ALBAWABA - Fans are speculating that a new collaboration between the two stars Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik might be coming soon.

Rumors began swirling after the former One Direction member, Zayn Malik followed the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker, Selena Gomez on her Instagram account.

Malik was not the only one who followed the singer on her socials, as Trisha Malik, Zayn's mom also appeared to follow the singer.

Zayn Malik has followed Selena Gomez on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/EtXiE54Fnr — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 8, 2023

In 2022, Gomez teased new music is on the way and shared that she is working on her music career again amid taking a "music" break.

During her break, Gomez was working on Hulu's Only Murders In The Building and her beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

On the other hand, her rumored future collaborator, Zayn Malik announced that he is also working on new music.