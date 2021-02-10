Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Get Matching Tattoos to Honor Their Daughter

Just days after fans spotted the former One Direction star’s ink, written in Arabic on the inside of his wrist, supporters have also noticed the US-Palestinian-Dutch supermodel’s new tattoo that honors her almost five-month-old baby girl.

The design, which is also written in Arabic, was spotted in the crook of Hadid’s arm during her beauty routine video for Vogue Magazine last week.

Hadid revealed their baby girl’s unique name in an under-the-radar manner that saw her update her Instagram bio to say “Khai’s mom.” Though Hadid did not publicize the change, internet sleuths caught on quickly, and the news soon started trending on Twitter last month.

zayn and gigi have matching “khai” tattoos!!! pic.twitter.com/cvlY48QXln — A & H (@defendzigiposts) February 4, 2021

The couple’s daughter’s name has been reported to be a nod to Hadid’s paternal grandmother, named Khairiah.

The pair have been relatively private when it comes to their daughter and have yet to share a picture of Khai with the public. However, the model often posts sweet snaps of her daughter’s tiny hand grasping her finger.

The couple welcomed their first child together in September. At the time, Malik announced the news by writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”