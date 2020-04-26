Zayn Malik Joins Gigi Hadid on Her Birthday Celebration

The Dutch-Palestinian model and the British-Pakistani singer appear to be self-isolating together

This week, part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday with her sister Bella Hadid and her on-again flame Zayn Malik.

The newly-minted 25-year-old posted a string of photos from her princess-themed bash– organized by her little sister Bella– on Instagram on Friday. Among the collage of images shared with her 52.4 million followers was a snap of her and the former One Direction star in a joyful embrace.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!” the supermodel shared on Instagram. She added, “I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends– near and far– are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, I know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future! I will never forget my 25th birthday!”

On Saturday, the model also uploaded a boomerang of herself sandwiched between her sister and Malik while carrying metallic birthday balloons. The sweet snaps suggest that the couple is self-isolating together at Yolanda Hadid’s idyllic Pennsylvania farm.

The couple first parted ways in March 2018 after more than two years together, they revealed in separate statements at the time.

On Valentine’s Day, Hadid celebrated by posting a photo of Malik taken back in December 2019 on her disposable photography account @gisposable. “HEY VALENTINE,” she wrote. “Z on the farm. Dec 2019.”