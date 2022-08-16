Zayn Malik Reminisces on One Direction's Night Changes

It looks like Zayn Malik is missing his former bandmates as he reminisces on old One Direction songs.

On Monday, Zayn Malik took to his Instagram account to share a black and white video of himself has he was singing an a cappella cover of One Direction's 2014 song 'Night Changes'.

In the short clip, the father of one was wearing a black tank top and overalls, and accessorized with a chain necklace and a headband. The singer can be seen sitting on a table in front of a stone wall and was filming himself singing.

This video comes two weeks after the singer shared a video of himself singing One Direction's 'You & I' which was also released in 2014.

Zayn did not leave a caption in the video, and fans in the comments heavily expressed their excitement over the clip, and speculated about his use of the throwback song especially given his tense and rocky history with the band.

Source: Instagram - Zayn Malik

Earlier in August, Zayn Malik's former bandmate Liam Payne opened up about his relationship with the singer on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

Payne told Logan, "There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side."

Source: Twitter - Liam Payne

Fans were not very happy with Liam's statement, and days after the interview, Liam posted a series of tweets defending his point of view: ''Guys – I wouldn't normally comment on this stuff but when it's your family it's hard to let it slide, they mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to – but listening back maybe I didn't articulate myself as well as I could have."

He added: "I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side," he continued. "That's family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever."

The song marked Zayn’s final single with the band before his departure.

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor