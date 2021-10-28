Zayn Malik Denies Rumors of 'Hitting' Gigi Hadid's Mom Yolanda

Zayn Malik has denied the claims.

Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid claimed that Zayn Malik 'struck' her and is considering filing a police report.

And on Thursday, Malik denied the claims Yolanda made, and tweeted a statement, saying he's typically a private person who wants to "create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in," he chose to speak out because the situation was "'leaked' to the press."

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid," the former One Direction artist said. "For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details."

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in," the singer stated. "A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago." His statement read.

He continued, "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press."

Yolanda has not publicly addressed the allegations.

Zayn is dating Gigi Hadid and the couple have a 1-year-old daughter together.