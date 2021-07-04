Zendaya and Tom Holland Confirm Years of Romance Rumors

And Zendaya and Tom Holland finally confirmed they were an item when they were spotted passionately kissing in his car during a Los Angeles outing this week.

Tom, 25, was seen gently holding Zendaya's face as he leaned over from the driver's seat of his Audi and locked lips with his 24-year-old girlfriend.

When they were not kissing the duo could be glimpsed having a cheerful conversation and Zendaya was spotted with a radiant smile on her face.

She and Tom, who have been co-starring in the new Spider-Man films as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2017, at one point pulled goofy faces at one another.

During the same day Zendaya was spotted at a residential property in Los Angeles with her mother Claire Stormer - and Tom was with her for the family meetup.

When Zendaya and Tom emerged from a gate onto the sidewalk the Euphoria actress was carrying a pair of large picture frames with both hands.

Zendaya showed off her svelte figure in a fitted white crop top, adding a summery touch with a pair of sea green trousers that featured a multicolored print.

She pulled her hair back into an attractive do and revealed her dazzling hoop earrings, rounding off the ensemble with a pair of black and white shoes.

Meanwhile Tom, who is originally from England, showed he had fully embraced California casual by throwing an open flannel shirt over a white t-shirt.

He slipped into a pair of black shorts and let the drawstring hang out front, popping on a pair of white sneakers for his latest outing with his paramour.

Although the pair have been the subject of dating rumors since they wrapped Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 - their first film together - she repeatedly denied they were an item.

However that very July a People insider dished that the franchise co-stars had become romantically involved with one another but were attempting to keep the matter under wraps.

'They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another,' claimed the source.

Zendaya denied as much on Twitter joking: 'My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @tomholland1996???'

'He's literally one of my best friends,' Zendaya said of Tom during an interview with Variety later in 2017 after the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

'This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old,' she pointed out.

Indeed both Zendaya and Tom have reportedly dated other people in the years between when the rumors started and when they were glimpsed locking lips this week.

Tom was linked to a woman named Olivia Bolton in 2019 but then The Sun reported last April that they had called time on their relationship after nine months.

There were also reports that Zendaya and her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi became a couple in 2019 but lately he has been running around with Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber.

After co-starring together in Spider-Man: Homecoming the duo also acted in its sequel Far From Home and this December will be seen in the next instalment which is subtitled No Way Home.

This spring Tom gave an interview to GQ where he revealed he finds it 'incredibly frustrating' and 'very nerve-wracking' to be linked to an ultra-famous colleague.

'It means that if you are dating someone, you have to be really conscious of their feelings, because if something does happen between the two of you, it’s not just happening between the two of you, it’s happening in front of the entire world,' he explained in the cover story.

Tom, who has a reputation for being private about his love life, added: 'And it can be very complicated. It’s one of the things I worry about most, of all the things in my career.'