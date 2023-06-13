Zendaya gets kicked out of restaurant for her outfit

ALBAWABA - Zendaya gets denied from entering a restaurant in Rome due to her "underdressed" outfit.

Zendaya suffered an embarrassing moment when paparazzi caught the actress outside a restaurant in Rome, Italy, as the staff refused her entry due to the restaurant's strict dress code.

The outfit the Euphoria star wore was a black crop top that flashed her abs, and cargo pants, but this style was definitely not the restaurant's dress code, as the eaterie required a more formal look, and was not able to let Zendaya in due to what she was wearing.

Tom’s girl Zendaya has an embarrassing moment as she's rejected entry to upscale restaurant in Rome because of her outfit



She looked unimpressed as they were forced to change their dining plans



Meanwhile Tom Holland was seen out and about in NYC with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton pic.twitter.com/iJ4JlnBz3k — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) June 12, 2023

Allegedly, the actress had reserved a table at the restaurant prior to her arrival, but after she was denied entry, she appeared unimpressed with the staff's interaction.

Zendaya has spent the last few days in Rome for an exclusive event with actress Priyanka Chopra, the event was the opening of new exclusive Bulgarian Hotels in the center of Rome.



