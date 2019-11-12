Zendaya Wears jewellery Designed by a Saudi Arabian Designer

On Sunday, actors, models and directors gathered in Santa Monica, California, for the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. When it came to the red carpet, “Euphoria” actress Zendaya stole the show wearing a black, single-shoulder gown by Sydney-based designer Christopher Esber that featured sparkling details and a cut-out at the waist.





Zendaya, who took home the Best Movie Actress award for “Spiderman: Far From Home” and the Drama TV Star prize for “Euphoria,” elevated the elegant gown with black pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin and a swipe of red lipstick.

But the one detail that instantly caught our attention was the shimmering diamonds plucked from the archives of Saudi Arabian fine jewelry house Nadine Jewelry that were worthy of their very own accolades.

Zendaya, with a little help from her long-time stylist Law Roach, chose a pair of sparkling earrings that shone even brighter against her effortless topknot, and a matching diamond-encrusted ring from the Jeddah-based jewelry house founded by Nadine Attar in 2018.

​

The made-in-Italy bijoux were crafted with marquise and round cut diamonds and adorned with a large oval golden beryl.

Attar, who is a certified gemologist — she left a successful corporate career in banking to pursue her passion and establish her brand— first launched her namesake label during an intimate suhoor event in the UAE during Ramadan 2018. She went on to celebrate her boutique opening in Jeddah a month later before debuting her unisex collections, including her most recent offering entitled “Sirr,” at a high tea event hosted by UN Women and The Alwaleed Philanthropies.

Though it has only been a year since the brand’s launch, the jeweler’s designs — which are inspired by “nature, spirituality and culture,” according to the website — have been making waves in the fine jewelry world, grabbing the attention of a host of high-profile celebrities who have all been spotted rocking the label’s handcrafted pieces. Victoria’s Secret models Alessandra Ambrosio and Isabelle Goulart, as well as Egyptian icon Yousra and Tunisian star Hend Sabri, have all sported Nadine Jewelry on international red carpets since its debut.

Another memorable look from the evening was US actress Brittany Snow’s demure dark dress, complete with a peek-a-boo cutout. She accessorized the heavily beaded look with a dazzling silver orb bag by Kuwaiti handbag label Marzook.