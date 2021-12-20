Ziad Almesfer’s Look In MDLBeast Angers Saudis

As soon as Saudi social media star Ziad Almesfer appeared in Riyadh’s MDLBeast music festival, Saudi commentators expressed dissatisfaction over his outfit, saying he “looked feminine”.

Almesfer, who is quite known for his controversial outfits sported a monochrome purple coat on top of what Saudi social media described as women’s pants and accessories.

On Instagram, 24-years old Ziad Almesfer promoted his look saying he had received it from the popular Chinese website Shein, taking the chance to promote its latest discount season.

I don’t see racism in this particular issue. This guy spreading the wrong idea about Saudi Arabia and absolutely the government should investigate this for the safety of their people. #يجب_محاسبه_زياد_المسفر https://t.co/99Qw62skIh — Salma Adan (@sando416) December 19, 2021

Using the hashtag #يجب_محاسبه_زياد_المسفر (Ziad Almesfer should be held accountable), many Saudis called on authorities to stop him, saying he is deliberately offending the conservative culture of Saudi Arabia, posing a threat to the values of his young followers.

Yet, many other Saudis came in Ziad Almesfer’s defense arguing that he wore modest clothing and that nothing was wrong with his unique style.