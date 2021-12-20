  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Ziad Almesfer’s Look In MDLBeast Angers Saudis

Ziad Almesfer’s Look In MDLBeast Angers Saudis

Published December 20th, 2021 - 08:09 GMT
Ziad Almesfer In MDLBeast
Ziad Almesfer (Instagram)

As soon as Saudi social media star Ziad Almesfer appeared in Riyadh’s MDLBeast music festival, Saudi commentators expressed dissatisfaction over his outfit, saying he “looked feminine”.

Ziad Almesfer In MDLBeast

Almesfer, who is quite known for his controversial outfits sported a monochrome purple coat on top of what Saudi social media described as women’s pants and accessories.

On Instagram, 24-years old Ziad Almesfer promoted his look saying he had received it from the popular Chinese website Shein, taking the chance to promote its latest discount season.

Using the hashtag #يجب_محاسبه_زياد_المسفر (Ziad Almesfer should be held accountable), many Saudis called on authorities to stop him, saying he is deliberately offending the conservative culture of Saudi Arabia, posing a threat to the values of his young followers. 

Yet, many other Saudis came in Ziad Almesfer’s defense arguing that he wore modest clothing and that nothing was wrong with his unique style. 

Tags:MDLBeastZiad AlmesferSaudi Arabia

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...