Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum Arrive Separately at The Met Gala 2021

On Monday night, celebs rocked the Met Gala's red carpet as they showcased their boldest fashion styles.

Among the stars who looked special that evening was actress and model Zoë Kravitz.

Kravitz showed off her toned body in a sheer, crystal Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress with a matching silver thong underneath, the star kept her makeup simple and natural-looking, and her hair was swept into an updo.

Also attending this year's biggest fashion event was her rumoured boyfriend 'Magic Mike' actor Channing Tatum.

Tatum also looked damper in a tux and a buzzcut hairdo.

The rumoured couple arrived separately at the 2021 Met Gala, however, they have been seen frequently hanging out together over the past few months in NYC.

This was Channing's first Met, and it is rumoured that he was Zoë's plus one!

Despite not walking the red carpet as a couple, the pair were seen leaving the event together heading for the after-party which they were also seen exiting from at 6 in the morning together.

It was revealed to US Weekly that the couple connected on the set of their upcoming Pussy Island film. “They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single”.

Back in January, Zoë and Channing dismissed dating rumors just days after the Kravitz filed for divorce from her husband, Karl Glusman.