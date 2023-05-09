Gold prices in KSA Today Tuesday 9 May 2023

Gold prices in KSA Today Tuesday
ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Saudi Arabia opened at a selling price of SAR 7,597.50 per ounce today, Tuesday, May 9 at 09:01 a.m., according to Saudigoldprice.com, noting that gold in Saudi is subject to a 15% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in Saudi on Tuesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 244.27 today, Tuesday, with the start of business.

22-karat gold prices in KSA on Tuesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 223.91 today, Tuesday.

21-karat gold prices in Saudi on Tuesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 213.73.

18-karat gold rates in KSA on Tuesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 183.20 early today, Tuesday.

14-karat gold rates in KSA on Tuesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 142.49 early today, Tuesday.

International gold prices on Tuesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7,601.95 ($2,027.07) early today as reported by goldprice.org.

