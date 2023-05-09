Gold prices in UAE Today Tuesday 9 May 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened at a selling price of AED 7,439.09 per ounce today, Tuesday, May 9, at 09:31 AM, according to UAEgoldprices.com, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in Dubai on Tuesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 239.17 today, Tuesday, with the start of business at 09:31 a.m.

22-karat gold prices in UAE on Tuesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 219.24 today, at 09:31 a.m.

21-karat gold prices in Dubai on Tuesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 209.28.

18-karat gold rates in UAE on Tuesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 179.38 early today, Tuesday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Tuesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 139.52 early today, Tuesday.

International gold prices on Tuesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7,446.65 ($2,027.79) early today as reported by goldprice.org.