How Is an NGO Emailing Lebanese People Directly Over Politics?

In preparation for March 2022 elections in Lebanon, several online users have reported receiving email messages from a civil political organization called Kulluna Irada (ِArabic We are full of determination), urging them to register to vote.

According to many social media users, the emails they received from Kulluna Irada have been addressed mostly to their work email addresses, ones many of them have not shared publicly, which is why they have been questioning whether or not such a practice qualifies as a privacy breach.

Lebanese [in #Lebanon & abroad] are reporting receiving emails from ‘Kulluna Irada’ - an emerging political group in the country, calling them to register for the elections. @monajem says this is privacy breach and that targeting voters without their consent is unethical. pic.twitter.com/piFDIyU0mb — Luna Safwan - لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) November 15, 2021

While many users speculated that officials in the Lebanese government may have been involved in disclosing emails that have been addressed in this political campaign, the official account of Kulluna Irada and individuals in the civil organization explained that they obtained the email addresses legally and from public sources.

Hello, we have obtained this information from various public sources and specialized survey platforms, and have cleared using them in line with data protection guidelines.

We however respect people’s decision not be contacted by us. — Kulluna Irada (@KullunaIrada) November 14, 2021

Hi Nadim, please note that this data was retrieved from public sources. It is in no way shape or form related to the data of individuals who have registered. Also note that the use of data is compliant with data protection guidelines, including those for non-commercial use.(1/2) — Diana Menhem (@DianaMenhem) November 15, 2021

Kulluna Irada expressed their understanding of people who do not wish to be contacted through the mailing list but did not specifically highlight their source.

On their website, Kulluna Irada introduces itself as "a civic organization for political reform. We believe we can set the foundations of a modern, secure, efficient, sustainable, and just state through strong and fair governance."

Same !!!! I received it to my @helsinki.fi email, my previous work email since a year!!!!! What is this scum? pic.twitter.com/DIgJOFQ48H — Lubna Dada (@DadaLubna) November 15, 2021

Kulluna Irada's online presence has lately been focused on encouraging as many Lebanese voters as possible to register for the country's next elections in March 2022, addressing voters both in Lebanon and worldwide.