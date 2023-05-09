Israeli raids kill 12 in Gaza

ALBAWABA - 12 Palestinians were killed in the latest Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning.

Israeli forces carried out air attacks targeting members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ).

The Palestinian group announced the death of three of its members who were identified as Jihad al-Ghannam, Khalil al-Bahtini, and Tariq Izz al-Deen. The three members were killed along with some of their family members.

Furthermore, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed in initial reports that 12 people were killed and 20 others were injured in the Israeli attacks.

Israeli forces killed the director of Wafa hospital Dr. Jammal Khodwan and his his wife in their apartment after they stroke Dowali tower in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/FXUasMC5PL — Younis | يونس (@ytirawi) May 9, 2023

Israeli forces said that 40 aircraft and drones were involved in what it called "Operation Shield and Arrow." According to Israel, the operation targeted members of Islamic Jihad, as well as "a number of sites for the production of weapons, including a rocket factory in Khan Yunis and a facility used to produce concrete components for terrorist tunnels."