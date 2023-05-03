Palestinian groups in Gaza agree truce with Israel

ALBAWABA - Two Palestinian sources announced on Wednesday morning a ceasefire deal was agreed between Israel and armed factions in Gaza.

AFP reported that the "reciprocal and simultaneous" ceasefire went into effect at 3:30 a.m. (00:30 GMT) on Wednesday.

Palestinian groups, Israeli forces agree to Gaza ceasefire https://t.co/2eAnOP3BVu — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 3, 2023

Officials from Egyptian, Qatari and the United Nations meddled between Palestinians and Israelis to reach the ceasefire deal.

Hamas released a statement of starting the talks with officials to stop Israeli "aggression on Gaza." On Tuesday, Israeli fighter jets attacked Hamas positions in Gaza in response to Palestinian rockets' fire into Israel.

Tariq Salmi, a spokesperson for Islamic Jihad in a statement noted: "One round of confrontation has ended, but the march of resistance continues and will not stop".

"Our brave fighters have proven their loyalty and commitment to defending their people," he maintained.

Tensions escalated between Palestinian factions and Israel following the death of Islamic Jihad leader Khader Adnan in Israeli jail after spending about 87 days on hunger strike.