Kaley Cuoco welcomes 1st child

ALBAWABA - Kaley Cuoco welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco welcomed her first child, daughter with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the pair named their bundle of joy, Matlilda.

The happy couple announced the news on Instagram where Cuoco shared a series of pictures of Matilda, she captioned the post: "3-30-23, Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!"

She maintained: "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle, Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief, Tom Pelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did."

The pictures featured the newborn at the hospital, and shots showed her adorably yawning in her baby crib, other snaps Matlida appeared on the hospital bed with her parents.

Pelphrey also shared with his Instagram followers the happy news, as he posted the same snaps from the hospital writing: "“You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love.” -Rumi. My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle. Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.....3/30"

He ended the post with a shoutout to his partner: "eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend Kaley Cuoco. You are incredible."

Cuoco and the "Ozark" star confirmed in May 2022 they were dating.

In October, Cuoco revealed on Instagram that they were expecting their first child.