Kosai Khouli's son sings on his father's birthday

ALBAWABA - Syrian actor Kosai Khouli celebrated his 47th birthday on the first of April.

And marking the occasion was Kosai Khouli's son, where he sang "Happy Birthday" to his father.

Khouli's son, Amid Faris celebrated his dad turning 47, and his dad documented a video with the voice of his son, and taking to Instagram the clip, the actor wrote: "You are my soul and the light of my eyes, may God protect you and protect this voice, I love you my soul."

Khouli added: "I hope every year you stay by my side, and for you to be my present and my future, thank you for this blessing that you gave me lord, Amidi and my knight."

Kinda Alloush commented on the sweet post: "may god protect him and keep him safe."

Earlier, Khouli celebrated his birthday with the cast of his Ramadan series "W Akheeran," In a video taken to social media, the actor appeared standing next to his colleague in the series, actress Nadine Nassib Njeim, as well as stylist Nabila Jadallah.