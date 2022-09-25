Lebanon's Boat Disaster Death Toll Spikes to 89

The death toll from the sinking of a migrant boat off the coast of Syria has risen to 89, health authorities said on Saturday.

The Basil Hospital Directorate in the Tartus district said six of 20 rescued people have been discharged from the hospital.

On Thursday a boat carrying migrants & refugees capsized off the coast of Lebanon. Over 75 were killed & the number is expected to rise.



They were Syrian, Palestinian & Lebanese. All seeking a life of safety & dignity.



This is a human made disaster. Borders kill.



الله يرحمهم — Dr. Yara Hawari د. يارا هواري (@yarahawari) September 24, 2022

Separately, the Lebanese army said in a statement that two suspects were caught related to the incident.

On Thursday, Syrian regime authorities said that a boat that set off from Lebanon sank off the coast of Tartus.

Attempts by Lebanese and Syrians to migrate from Lebanon to European countries through illegal means have been rising due to an unprecedented deterioration in economic and social conditions and soaring poverty.

Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since late 2019, including massive currency depreciation and fuel and medical shortages.

This article has been adapted from its original source.