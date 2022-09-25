Lebanon's Boat Disaster Death Toll Spikes to 89

migrant boat
Mourners march with the body of one of the victims who drowned in the shipwreck of a migrant boat that sank off the Syrian coast, during his funeral after the return of his body in the Nahr al-Bared refugee camp, on the outskirts of the Lebanese northern city of Tripoli, on September 24, 2022. (Photo by Fathi AL-MASRI / AFP)
Boat carrying irregular migrants sank off coast of Syria on Thursday

The death toll from the sinking of a migrant boat off the coast of Syria has risen to 89, health authorities said on Saturday. 

The Basil Hospital Directorate in the Tartus district said six of 20 rescued people have been discharged from the hospital.

Separately, the Lebanese army said in a statement that two suspects were caught related to the incident.

On Thursday, Syrian regime authorities said that a boat that set off from Lebanon sank off the coast of Tartus.

 

Attempts by Lebanese and Syrians to migrate from Lebanon to European countries through illegal means have been rising due to an unprecedented deterioration in economic and social conditions and soaring poverty.

Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since late 2019, including massive currency depreciation and fuel and medical shortages.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

