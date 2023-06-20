10 Celebrities that are Gemini, including Trump

ALBAWABA Gemini, the third astrological sign of the zodiac, is associated with individuals born between May 21 and June 20. Known for their versatility, wit, and sociability, Geminis are often adept at adapting to various situations and are characterized by their dual nature.

They are sociable, communicative, and always ready for fun, but can suddenly become serious, thoughtful, and restless. Their curiosity about the world knows no bounds, and they often feel like there is not enough time to experience everything they want to see.

Gemini personality traits:

Communicative.

Witty.

Curious.

Funny.

Inquisitive (and occasionally nosy)

Impulsive.

