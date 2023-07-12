5 Best easy dip recipes with snacks for movie night

ALBAWABA When it comes to snacking, few things are as satisfying as a crunchy chip dipped into a delicious, creamy dip.
Whether you're hosting a party, planning a movie night, or simply craving a tasty treat, having a variety of dip recipes at your disposal is essential.
5 Best easy dip recipes with snacks
Tartar Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped pickle
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- a dash of Tabasco sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Nacho Cheese Dip
Ingredients
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
Avocado Dip Recipe
Avocado Dip Ingredients for Chips
- 3 ripe avocados
- 1/2 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 small tomato, finely chopped
- 3 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
- 1 hot pepper, finely chopped
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- Juice of half a lemon
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Yogurt Dip
Yogurt Dip Ingredients
- 1 cup yogurt
- 2 tablespoons minced mint leaves
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 garlic clove.
Spicy Mayonnaise Dip
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons hot sauce
1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste