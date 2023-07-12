5 Best easy dip recipes with snacks for movie night

ALBAWABA When it comes to snacking, few things are as satisfying as a crunchy chip dipped into a delicious, creamy dip.

Whether you're hosting a party, planning a movie night, or simply craving a tasty treat, having a variety of dip recipes at your disposal is essential.

5 Best easy dip recipes with snacks

Tartar Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon finely chopped pickle

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

1 tablespoon lemon juice

a dash of Tabasco sauce

1/4 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Nacho Cheese Dip

Ingredients

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup milk

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Avocado Dip Recipe

Avocado Dip Ingredients for Chips



- 3 ripe avocados

- 1/2 small onion, finely chopped

- 1 small tomato, finely chopped

- 3 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

- 1 hot pepper, finely chopped

- 2 cloves of garlic, minced

- Juice of half a lemon

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

Yogurt Dip

Yogurt Dip Ingredients



- 1 cup yogurt

- 2 tablespoons minced mint leaves

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 2 tablespoons lemon juice

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

- 1 garlic clove.

Spicy Mayonnaise Dip

Ingredients