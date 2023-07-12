5 Best easy dip recipes with snacks for movie night

  1. Home
Published July 12th, 2023 - 05:03 GMT
movie night
From Social Media

ALBAWABA When it comes to snacking, few things are as satisfying as a crunchy chip dipped into a delicious, creamy dip.

Whether you're hosting a party, planning a movie night, or simply craving a tasty treat, having a variety of dip recipes at your disposal is essential. 

5 Best easy dip recipes with snacks 

Tartar Sauce

 Ingredients 

  • 1 cup mayonnaise 
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped pickle
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley 
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice 
  • a dash of Tabasco sauce 
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar 
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 

Nacho Cheese Dip

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded  
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 tablespoons butter  
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder 
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Avocado Dip Recipe

Avocado Dip Ingredients for Chips


- 3 ripe avocados
- 1/2 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 small tomato, finely chopped
- 3 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
- 1 hot pepper, finely chopped
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- Juice of half a lemon
- 1/2 teaspoon salt

Yogurt Dip

Yogurt Dip Ingredients


- 1 cup yogurt
- 2 tablespoons minced mint leaves
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 garlic clove.

Spicy Mayonnaise Dip

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons hot sauce
    1 tablespoon lemon juice 
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder 
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika 
  • Salt and pepper to taste

 

