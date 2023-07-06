5 strange majors you likely didn't know existed

ALBAWABA - Going to college and pursuing a major is something not everyone gets to do, so for those who do get the chance, they usually have a very clear idea of what they want in life. The same could be said about the people who chose to pursue these strange, and likely unheard of by most people, majors.

Here are majors you probably didn't know existed:

1. Egyptology

Shutterstock

Who isn't even a little fascinated by ancient Egypt? The ancient culture from around 6000 years ago has left us with many unique pieces of architecture, literature, images, objects filling, uncountable number of books, documentaries, and stories. Some, however, are so fascinated by ancient Egypt that they decided to pursue a major which will let them study and get deeper into all the things that relate to it.

2. Bakery Science

Shutterstock

By the name of this major, you might make some assumptions, however, one assumption you likely won't make is thinking how complicated this major actually is, so don't let the sweet name it has tricked you. People who pursue this major learn all there is to know about the intricate chemical processes involved in baking. They'll learn about production processes, the functions of various ingredients, and nutrition. This major also helps teaches people how to maintain and run a bakery from a business point of view as well.

3. Foresight

When you first think of college, you likely would think of students there who have a lot of studying to do, studying books that might talk about events or experiments that already happened, you likely won't think of a major that focuses on predicting things in the future that are yet to happen. People who study this major could go on to being "Professional futurists" who can help their clients in need.

4. Costume Technology

Shutterstock

You might think making costumes is a skill you can learn without needing to take a major in it, and while that can be true, some people either don't have anyone to teach them, or they love the art of making costumes that simply learning the skill through another person or on their own isn't enough. Students who follow in this major will likely get to explore and see a variety of arts and crafts related to costuming, which could help them pin down just what kind of costumes they would like to make, not to mention it of course will also teach them how to make it.

5. The Beatles

Shutterstock

Yes, the famous band. It would be hard to find a stranger major, and likely most people would think "Why is there a major about them?" Which is a fair question. This major focus on the impact the band had on society, both from the music side of things, but also on society as a whole. Likely the people who pursue this major are fans of the bands, but they'll need to start looking at them from a new perspective, and not only that of a fan if they wish to pursue this major.

At the end of the day, while to some of us, these majors might sound weird, and we might question why they need to be a thing, it's still good to know that people out there are getting the chance to do what they love, and that's what really matters.