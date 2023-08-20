The benefits and downsides of snacking at night

ALBAWABA - Snacking at night is a phenomenon that has been a subject of debate for a long time. Some think that it doesn't harm you, while others think it's bad for you. However, the truth is somewhere in the middle.

The real question is not if you eat snacks or not, it is about what kind of snack you eat. There are some that will offer some good benefits, while others would have only downsides if chosen.

Here are some benefits you can get from choosing the right snacks:

1. Satiate hunger

The most obvious benefit of snacking at night is that it can help satiate hunger. If you have eaten dinner early, snacking at night can keep you from going to bed with an empty stomach. This means that you can sleep well and wake up in the morning feeling energised and ready to start your day.

2. Improve sleep

Snacking at night can also help to improve sleep quality. Many foods that are great to snack on before bedtime contain sleep-promoting compounds. For example, cherries are natural sources of Melatonin, a hormone that can help promote relaxation and better sleep.

3. Regulating blood sugar

Eating late-night snacks that are protein-rich can help keep blood sugar levels stable throughout the night. Snacks that combine protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates.

Now as for the downsides:

1. Weight gain

The most significant downside of snacking at night is weight gain. Eating excess calories at night can add to your daily calorie intake, leading to weight gain over time. Furthermore, if you snack on unhealthy options, such as chips, cookies, or candy, you can quickly consume a large number of calories.

2. Digestive problems

Late-night snacking can lead to gastrointestinal discomfort during sleep, such as indigestion, heartburn, and acid reflux. So avoid fatty or spicy foods and choose snacks are that are easy to digest, such as a small bowl of oatmeal or a banana with almond butter.

3. Disrupt sleep

While snacking at night can help to promote sleep, it can also disrupt sleep if you eat too much or consume the wrong types of foods. Sugary snacks or snacks that are high in caffeine can cause insomnia or disrupt the quality of sleep, so stay away from them before bedtime.