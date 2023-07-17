ALBAWABA As the scorching summer sun beats down, there's nothing quite as satisfying as sipping on a refreshing beverage to quench your thirst and cool you off.

Whether you're lounging by the pool, hosting a backyard barbecue, or simply looking for a way to survive the summer heat, we've curated a list of the best summer drinks that will help you stay refreshed and revitalized.

From classic favorites to unique concoctions, these thirst-quenching beverages are sure to make your hot summer days more enjoyable.

Best summer drinks to enjoy on hot day

Classic Lemonade





Nothing screams summer like a tall glass of ice-cold lemonade. Freshly squeezed lemons combined with a hint of sweetness and plenty of ice cubes create the perfect balance of tartness and refreshment. Add a sprig of mint or a few slices of fruit for an extra burst of flavor.

Ingredients for Lemonade



- 4 large-sized lemons.

- 2 liters of water.

- 1/2 cup of sugar.

- Lemon slices for garnish.

Iced Tea



Iced tea is a classic summer staple that never disappoints. Brew your favorite tea, whether it's black, green, or herbal, and let it chill in the refrigerator. Serve over ice with a slice of lemon or a sprig of fresh herbs for a cooling and rejuvenating beverage.

Ingredients



- Sugar

- Water: 1 cup

- Peaches: 2 (sliced into small wedges, plus additional for serving)

- Black tea: 2 tea bags

- Water: 4 cups

Iced Coffee



For coffee lovers, a chilled glass of iced coffee is the perfect way to start a summer day. Brew your favorite coffee, let it cool, and pour it over ice. Add a splash of milk or a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a creamy and indulgent twist.

Ingredients



- 1 cup of cold milk

- 1/2 cup of boiling water

- 4 teaspoons of ground coffee

- Sugar (according to preference)

- Ice

- Whipped cream for garnishing

Banana Milkshake

Ingredients for Banana Milkshake



- 1 large-sized banana

- 1 cup of low-fat milk

- 1 tablespoon of honey

- 1 tablespoon of almonds

Mojito Drink

Ingredients

3/4 cup of fresh mint leaves

3 lemons

1/4 cup of Sprite or 7-Up

3 cups of crushed ice

Green food coloring (optional)