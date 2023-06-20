ALBAWABA The Hajj pilgrimage is one of the most significant and sacred journeys for Muslims worldwide, Ihram for Umrah and Hajj is the first necessity of the pilgrimage.

Ihram refers to the sacred state a pilgrim must enter before carrying out the rites of Hajj and Umrah. The pilgrim must enter into this state after cleansing the body, wearing the prescribed attire and making the intention, before crossing the designated Miqat.

Can you wear Ihram on plane for Hajj?

The majority of Hajj pilgrims do not wear the ihram on the plane. Instead, they typically change into the ihram garments upon arrival in Jeddah or at the designated miqat (a boundary where pilgrims must enter the state of ihram) before entering Mecca.

This is because wearing the ihram for an extended duration on a long flight can be uncomfortable, and some airlines may have restrictions on wearing certain garments during the flight.

If you’re flying with an airline such as British Airways, there will be no facilities onboard where you’ll be able to pray or get changed, so you should put on your Ihram at the airport prior to departure.

It would be wise to check in first before getting changed in the prayer room or in the bathroom. You should pronounce your intention and recite Talbiyah on the plane as the Miqat approaches to enter into the state of Ihram, according to hajjumrahplanne.

If you’re flying with an airline such as Saudia, you will have access to a prayer area during the course of the flight. About 20 or 30 minutes away from the Miqat, you will be informed by the captain or a message will appear on the screen informing you that the Miqat is approaching.