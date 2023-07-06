Do we get public holiday on Islamic New Year 2023?

ALBAWABA The Islamic New Year, also known as Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year, marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar.

It is a significant occasion for Muslims around the world as it commemorates the migration of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from Mecca to Medina.

This migration was a turning point in Islamic history and laid the foundation for the establishment of the first Islamic state in Medina.

The Islamic New Year is an occasion for reflection, gratitude, and renewal of faith as Muslims remember the sacrifices and struggles of their Prophet and his companions.

When is Islamic New Year 2023?

In 2023, Muslim Americans will observe the Islamic New Year on Wednesday, July 19th which will mark the year 1445 in the Islamic calendar.

Do we get a public holiday on Islamic New Year 2023?

It is recognized as a public holiday in many predominantly Muslim countries, its observance may vary in countries with diverse religious landscapes.