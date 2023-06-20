Dua'a for second day of Dhul-hijjah

ALBAWABA The first 10 days of Dhul-Hijjah are the best and most virtuous days of the year, they are the days in which Allah the Almighty most loves the people to perform good deeds.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: "There are no days when good deeds are loved to God from these 10 days." Bukhari.

“Rabbanaaa innanaaa aamannaa faghfir lanaazunoobanaa wa qinaa ‘azaaban Naar’

”O Allah! surely we believe, therefore forgive us our faults and save us from the chastisement of the fire”.

‘Allāhumma Innī As’aluka al-Hudā Wat-Tuqā Wal-Afāfa Wal-Ghinā’

O Allah, I ask You for guidance and piety, and abstinence (from the unlawful) and modesty, and contentment and sufficiency.

“Rabbana taqabbal minna, innaka antas-Sami’ul-‘Aleem.”

”O Allah! Accept (this service) from us. Verily! You are the All-Hearer, the All-Knower.”

Allahu akbar, Allahu akbar, laa ilaaha ill-Allah, Allahu akbar, wa Lillaah il-hamd.

Allah is Most Great, Allah is Most Great, there is no god but Allah; Allah is Most Great and to Allah be praise.